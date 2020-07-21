Spacious home and move-in ready! Hardwood floors on the main level. Master is on the main too. Great location - close to I 75 and I 675. Swim and Tennis Community! Yard maintenance included. Don't wait! (Section 8 is not accepted)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have any available units?
3240 Rock Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have?
Some of 3240 Rock Creek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Rock Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Rock Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.