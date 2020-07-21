All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3240 Rock Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3240 Rock Creek Dr
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

3240 Rock Creek Dr

3240 Rock Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3240 Rock Creek Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious home and move-in ready! Hardwood floors on the main level. Master is on the main too. Great location - close to I 75 and I 675. Swim and Tennis Community! Yard maintenance included. Don't wait! (Section 8 is not accepted)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have any available units?
3240 Rock Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have?
Some of 3240 Rock Creek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Rock Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Rock Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Rock Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Rock Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Rock Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Rock Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Rock Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3240 Rock Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Rock Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Rock Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Rock Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College