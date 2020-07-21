Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3072 Chippewa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3072 Chippewa Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:54 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3072 Chippewa Dr
3072 Chippewa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3072 Chippewa Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3072 Chippewa Dr, Rex, GA is a single family home that contains 1,419 sq ft and was built in 1978. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have any available units?
3072 Chippewa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 3072 Chippewa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Chippewa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Chippewa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3072 Chippewa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr offer parking?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have a pool?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 Chippewa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 Chippewa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
