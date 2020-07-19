Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3017 Rex Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3017 Rex Rd
3017 Rex Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3017 Rex Rd, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow, fully renovated, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, new everything, huge kitchen w/island, tile floors, custom bathrooms, 2 entrances, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 Rex Rd have any available units?
3017 Rex Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 3017 Rex Rd have?
Some of 3017 Rex Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3017 Rex Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Rex Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Rex Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Rex Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 3017 Rex Rd offer parking?
No, 3017 Rex Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Rex Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Rex Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Rex Rd have a pool?
No, 3017 Rex Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Rex Rd have accessible units?
No, 3017 Rex Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Rex Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Rex Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Rex Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Rex Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
