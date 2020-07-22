2970 Wildrose Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

CONFORTABLE RANCH W/LG UNFINISHED BASEMENT/GRANITE IN KITCHEN/2 HUGE DECKS/ HRDWD FLRS/ TILE IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY/ LG MSTR/LG SIDE ENTRY GARAGE WITH AMAZING STORAGE/ ROCKING CHAIR PORCH/ SHADE TREES/ CUL DE SAC/ NEAR SHOPPING & CLAYTON COUNTY PARK & REC ON MCDONOUGH RD/ 10 MIN TO I-75. NEW OVEN TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN. EXTERIOR AT BACK DOOR & UPPER DECK WILL BE PAINTED WHEN WEATHER WARMS UP & IT STOPS RAINING. KITCHEN TILE RE-GROUTED. DECKS & GUTTERS PRESSURE WASHED. FRIG INCLUDED. **NO SECTION 8**