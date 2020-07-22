All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2970 Wildrose Ct

2970 Wildrose Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2970 Wildrose Court, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
CONFORTABLE RANCH W/LG UNFINISHED BASEMENT/GRANITE IN KITCHEN/2 HUGE DECKS/ HRDWD FLRS/ TILE IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY/ LG MSTR/LG SIDE ENTRY GARAGE WITH AMAZING STORAGE/ ROCKING CHAIR PORCH/ SHADE TREES/ CUL DE SAC/ NEAR SHOPPING & CLAYTON COUNTY PARK & REC ON MCDONOUGH RD/ 10 MIN TO I-75. NEW OVEN TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN. EXTERIOR AT BACK DOOR & UPPER DECK WILL BE PAINTED WHEN WEATHER WARMS UP & IT STOPS RAINING. KITCHEN TILE RE-GROUTED. DECKS & GUTTERS PRESSURE WASHED. FRIG INCLUDED. **NO SECTION 8**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have any available units?
2970 Wildrose Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 2970 Wildrose Ct have?
Some of 2970 Wildrose Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 Wildrose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2970 Wildrose Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 Wildrose Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2970 Wildrose Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2970 Wildrose Ct offers parking.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 Wildrose Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have a pool?
No, 2970 Wildrose Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have accessible units?
No, 2970 Wildrose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2970 Wildrose Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2970 Wildrose Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2970 Wildrose Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
