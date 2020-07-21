Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2933 Coffer Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2933 Coffer Dr
2933 Coffer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2933 Coffer Drive, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Oversized level lot with 3 bedroom, 2 bath home In Ellenwood! - Ceiling fans and carpet in the home.
Nice size backyard.
Appliances included.
For more information please look at our website at parksideleasing.com
(RLNE3708161)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have any available units?
2933 Coffer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 2933 Coffer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Coffer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Coffer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr offer parking?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have a pool?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have accessible units?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 Coffer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 Coffer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
