Clayton County, GA
2884 Maple Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2884 Maple Grove Drive

2884 Maple Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2884 Maple Grove Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very charming and well maintained ranch, home overlooks beautiful mature landscaping in the front and a gorgeous and spacious fenced back yard. Fresh paint and move in ready. Must see inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have any available units?
2884 Maple Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2884 Maple Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2884 Maple Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 Maple Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2884 Maple Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2884 Maple Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
