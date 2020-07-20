All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

2778 White Fox Court

2778 White Fox Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2778 White Fox Ct, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this absolutely gorgeous home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive, especially the master bedroom suite! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. This home will not last long so be sure to apply today. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 White Fox Court have any available units?
2778 White Fox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2778 White Fox Court currently offering any rent specials?
2778 White Fox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 White Fox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2778 White Fox Court is pet friendly.
Does 2778 White Fox Court offer parking?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not offer parking.
Does 2778 White Fox Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 White Fox Court have a pool?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not have a pool.
Does 2778 White Fox Court have accessible units?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 White Fox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2778 White Fox Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2778 White Fox Court does not have units with air conditioning.
