Clayton County, GA
2777 Cedar Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2777 Cedar Tree Lane

2777 Cedar Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2777 Cedar Tree Lane, Clayton County, GA 30294

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have any available units?
2777 Cedar Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2777 Cedar Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2777 Cedar Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 Cedar Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2777 Cedar Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2777 Cedar Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
