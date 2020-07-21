All apartments in Clayton County
2722 Starr Rd
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

2722 Starr Road · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Starr Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Don't miss out on this lovely ranch style home. It features 6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room with fireplace, kitchen and laundry room. This home offers plenty of space to move around in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Starr Rd have any available units?
2722 Starr Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2722 Starr Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Starr Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Starr Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Starr Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2722 Starr Rd offer parking?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Starr Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Starr Rd have a pool?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Starr Rd have accessible units?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Starr Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Starr Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Starr Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
