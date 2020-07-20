Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2385 Fairfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2385 Fairfield Ct
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2385 Fairfield Ct
2385 Fairfield Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2385 Fairfield Ct, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
AFFORDABLE 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS OF MORROW. READY FOR THE PERFECT TENANT AND OR FAMILY. BONUS ROOM CAN BE ADDED AS 4TH BEDROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have any available units?
2385 Fairfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 2385 Fairfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Fairfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Fairfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct offer parking?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have a pool?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2385 Fairfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Fairfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 Fairfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College