Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:00 PM

222 Peartree

222 Peartree Lane · (619) 512-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA 30274

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools. Has 6 parking spaces
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Laundry features In Kitchen, Disposal, Laundry Closet, Gas Water Heater, Range/Oven
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a bonus room, sits on a corner lot with a good size fenced-in backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools. Has 6 parking spaces
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Laundry features In Kitchen, Disposal, Laundry Closet, Gas Water Heater, Range/Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Peartree have any available units?
222 Peartree has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Peartree have?
Some of 222 Peartree's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Peartree currently offering any rent specials?
222 Peartree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Peartree pet-friendly?
No, 222 Peartree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 222 Peartree offer parking?
Yes, 222 Peartree offers parking.
Does 222 Peartree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Peartree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Peartree have a pool?
No, 222 Peartree does not have a pool.
Does 222 Peartree have accessible units?
No, 222 Peartree does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Peartree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Peartree has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Peartree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Peartree has units with air conditioning.
