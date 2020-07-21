All apartments in Clayton County
218 Lucan Way

218 Lucan Way · No Longer Available
Location

218 Lucan Way, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Lucan Way have any available units?
218 Lucan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 218 Lucan Way currently offering any rent specials?
218 Lucan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Lucan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Lucan Way is pet friendly.
Does 218 Lucan Way offer parking?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not offer parking.
Does 218 Lucan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Lucan Way have a pool?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not have a pool.
Does 218 Lucan Way have accessible units?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Lucan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Lucan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Lucan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
