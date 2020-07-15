4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms ... Hardwoods All electric Fully renovated Brand new deck Fenced back yard Stove and Dishwasher Included Great Area! Full Basement ! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2042 Battlement Lane offer parking?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have a pool?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have accessible units?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have units with air conditioning.