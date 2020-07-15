All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 19 2019 at 2:53 PM

2042 Battlement Lane

2042 Battlement Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Battlement Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms ...
Hardwoods
All electric
Fully renovated
Brand new deck
Fenced back yard
Stove and Dishwasher Included
Great Area!
Full Basement !
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Battlement Lane have any available units?
2042 Battlement Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 2042 Battlement Lane have?
Some of 2042 Battlement Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Battlement Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Battlement Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Battlement Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Battlement Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane offer parking?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have a pool?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have accessible units?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Battlement Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Battlement Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Battlement Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
