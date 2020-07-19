Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2027 Redwood Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2027 Redwood Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2027 Redwood Trace
2027 Redwood Trce
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2027 Redwood Trce, Clayton County, GA 30294
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom newer home in great condition with fireplace and 2 car attached garage. Nice neighborhood.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have any available units?
2027 Redwood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 2027 Redwood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Redwood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Redwood Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Redwood Trace is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Redwood Trace offers parking.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Redwood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have a pool?
No, 2027 Redwood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have accessible units?
No, 2027 Redwood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Redwood Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Redwood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Redwood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
