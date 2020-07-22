All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 200 Woodwind Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
200 Woodwind Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Woodwind Way

200 Woodwind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

200 Woodwind Way, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are installing new flooring in this home and hope to have it ready for viewing by August 31st. In the meantime, drive by and if it feels like home, we welcome applications on our website.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,099

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Woodwind Way have any available units?
200 Woodwind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 200 Woodwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Woodwind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Woodwind Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Woodwind Way is pet friendly.
Does 200 Woodwind Way offer parking?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not offer parking.
Does 200 Woodwind Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Woodwind Way have a pool?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not have a pool.
Does 200 Woodwind Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Woodwind Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Woodwind Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Woodwind Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College