All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1866 Senecca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1866 Senecca
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1866 Senecca

1866 Seneca Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1866 Seneca Court, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Senecca have any available units?
1866 Senecca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1866 Senecca have?
Some of 1866 Senecca's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Senecca currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Senecca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Senecca pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Senecca is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Senecca offer parking?
No, 1866 Senecca does not offer parking.
Does 1866 Senecca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Senecca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Senecca have a pool?
No, 1866 Senecca does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Senecca have accessible units?
No, 1866 Senecca does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Senecca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Senecca has units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Senecca have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Senecca does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College