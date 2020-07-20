All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1845 Broad River Rd

1845 Broad River Road · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Broad River Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
1859 Broad River Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan, beautiful fixtures and so much more!!! Easy maintenance LVP flooring throughout! Enjoy warm, cozy evenings by your gorgeous fireplace and cool summer days on your private patio. The kitchen is great for entertaining with plenty of wood cabinets, granite counters and a breakfast bar opening to the spacious living room. The living room has 9 foot ceilings. Plenty of closets throughout. Large bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk in closet and private bath. Guest bath on the main floor. 1 car garage. WD included.

Located off Fayetteville Rd, this home has easy access to major Atlanta highways, and downtown Atlanta with all it has to offer, including fine dining. Closer restaurants include Home Taste Restaurant, Louisiana Bistreaux, Fusion House, Jerk Palace, The Historic Green Manor Restaurant and Bole Ethiopian Restaurant.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water System
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: City Of College Park

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

