All apartments in Clayton County
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1732 Broad River Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1732 Broad River Road
1732 Broad River Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1732 Broad River Road, Clayton County, GA 30349
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Atlanta!! Currently vacant and available, hurry in today this one will not last long! Listing managed by Julie Pearson
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 Broad River Road have any available units?
1732 Broad River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 1732 Broad River Road have?
Some of 1732 Broad River Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 Broad River Road currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Broad River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Broad River Road pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Broad River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 1732 Broad River Road offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Broad River Road offers parking.
Does 1732 Broad River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Broad River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Broad River Road have a pool?
No, 1732 Broad River Road does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Broad River Road have accessible units?
No, 1732 Broad River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Broad River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Broad River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Broad River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 Broad River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
