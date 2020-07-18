All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

1576 Norman Crossing

1576 Norman Crossing · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1576 Norman Crossing, Clayton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Norman Crossing have any available units?
1576 Norman Crossing has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1576 Norman Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Norman Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Norman Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing offer parking?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing have a pool?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1576 Norman Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1576 Norman Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
