All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1442 Starling Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1442 Starling Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1442 Starling Court

1442 Starling Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1442 Starling Court, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Starling Court have any available units?
1442 Starling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1442 Starling Court currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Starling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Starling Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Starling Court is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Starling Court offer parking?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Starling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Starling Court have a pool?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Starling Court have accessible units?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Starling Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Starling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Starling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College