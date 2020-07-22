All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 Camelia Dr

1441 Camelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Camelia Street, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Camelia Dr have any available units?
1441 Camelia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Camelia Dr have?
Some of 1441 Camelia Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Camelia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Camelia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Camelia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Camelia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Camelia Dr offers parking.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Camelia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr have a pool?
No, 1441 Camelia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1441 Camelia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Camelia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Camelia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Camelia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
