Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

1405 Shoreham Dr

1405 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Shoreham Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have any available units?
1405 Shoreham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1405 Shoreham Dr have?
Some of 1405 Shoreham Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Shoreham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Shoreham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Shoreham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Shoreham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr offer parking?
No, 1405 Shoreham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Shoreham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Shoreham Dr has a pool.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have accessible units?
No, 1405 Shoreham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Shoreham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Shoreham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Shoreham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
