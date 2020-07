Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Where else offers you the amount of space, huge bedrooms, high ceilings, unique floorplan like these condos! with a Quite community, and Fenced in Patio with large storage closet, 2 car carport this is a huge steal!!



Must SEE!!!



only one units left so take advantage now!



AFTER SCHEDULING A SHOWING PLEASE GO TO THE LEASING OFFICE NOT TO A UNIT, AS ITS BY AVAILABILITY. THANKS!



Contact us to schedule a showing.