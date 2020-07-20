All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:54 PM

1343 Wimbleton Cove

1343 Wimbleton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Wimbleton Ct, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have any available units?
1343 Wimbleton Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1343 Wimbleton Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Wimbleton Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Wimbleton Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 Wimbleton Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove offer parking?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have a pool?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have accessible units?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Wimbleton Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Wimbleton Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
