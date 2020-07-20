Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1339 Revelstoke Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1339 Revelstoke Cv
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1339 Revelstoke Cv
1339 Revelstoke Cv
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1339 Revelstoke Cv, Clayton County, GA 30296
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Prime location, hardwood flooring, 3 bed/2.5 bath, brick exterior, large rooms, HOA controlled community, swimming, tennis and lake, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have any available units?
1339 Revelstoke Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have?
Some of 1339 Revelstoke Cv's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1339 Revelstoke Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Revelstoke Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Revelstoke Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv offer parking?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have a pool?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have accessible units?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 Revelstoke Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Revelstoke Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Revelstoke Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College