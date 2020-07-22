All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

1270 W Briar Ridge Ct

1270 West Briar Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1270 West Briar Ridge Court, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have any available units?
1270 W Briar Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have?
Some of 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1270 W Briar Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 W Briar Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
