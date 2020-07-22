All apartments in Clayton County
1266 Brookstone Rd

1266 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

1266 Brookstone Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have any available units?
1266 Brookstone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1266 Brookstone Rd have?
Some of 1266 Brookstone Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Brookstone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Brookstone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Brookstone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 Brookstone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd offer parking?
No, 1266 Brookstone Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 Brookstone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have a pool?
No, 1266 Brookstone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have accessible units?
No, 1266 Brookstone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1266 Brookstone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1266 Brookstone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1266 Brookstone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
