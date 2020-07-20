Rent Calculator
1257 LORI ANN Way
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1257 LORI ANN Way
1257 Lori Ann Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1257 Lori Ann Way, Clayton County, GA 30349
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. Two car garage. New paint, carpet, and vinyl flooring. Convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment, and airport. East access to I-285.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have any available units?
1257 LORI ANN Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 1257 LORI ANN Way have?
Some of 1257 LORI ANN Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1257 LORI ANN Way currently offering any rent specials?
1257 LORI ANN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 LORI ANN Way pet-friendly?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way offer parking?
Yes, 1257 LORI ANN Way offers parking.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have a pool?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have a pool.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have accessible units?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 LORI ANN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
