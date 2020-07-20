All apartments in Clayton County

Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

1257 LORI ANN Way

1257 Lori Ann Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1257 Lori Ann Way, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. Two car garage. New paint, carpet, and vinyl flooring. Convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment, and airport. East access to I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have any available units?
1257 LORI ANN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1257 LORI ANN Way have?
Some of 1257 LORI ANN Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 LORI ANN Way currently offering any rent specials?
1257 LORI ANN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 LORI ANN Way pet-friendly?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way offer parking?
Yes, 1257 LORI ANN Way offers parking.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have a pool?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have a pool.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have accessible units?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 LORI ANN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 LORI ANN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 LORI ANN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
