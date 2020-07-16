All apartments in Clayton County
12258 Cypress Way
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

12258 Cypress Way

12258 Cypress Way · (678) 929-9663
Location

12258 Cypress Way, Clayton County, GA 30215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! HOA requires tenant to contract with a landscaping company to provide a 'Total Care Package' which includes all applications, mowing, edging, bush trimming, installation of fresh mulch twice yearly and the elimination of all weeds in turf and landscaped areas. Documentation must be provided to the HOA.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12258 Cypress Way have any available units?
12258 Cypress Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12258 Cypress Way currently offering any rent specials?
12258 Cypress Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12258 Cypress Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12258 Cypress Way is pet friendly.
Does 12258 Cypress Way offer parking?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not offer parking.
Does 12258 Cypress Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12258 Cypress Way have a pool?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not have a pool.
Does 12258 Cypress Way have accessible units?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12258 Cypress Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12258 Cypress Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12258 Cypress Way does not have units with air conditioning.
