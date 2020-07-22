All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
1210 Brookstone Road
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:24 PM

1210 Brookstone Road

1210 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Brookstone Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is ready to move in. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet subdivision. This home has oversized rooms and closets. This is a must see.

Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Brookstone Road have any available units?
1210 Brookstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1210 Brookstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Brookstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Brookstone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Brookstone Road is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road offer parking?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road have a pool?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road have accessible units?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Brookstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Brookstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
