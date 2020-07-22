1210 Brookstone Road

Amenities
This home is ready to move in. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet subdivision. This home has oversized rooms and closets. This is a must see.
Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.