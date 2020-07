Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Restful Red Ivy - Solid two story home in large swim& tennis community! This four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features a large gas fireplace in the center of the cozy family room. The open floor plan allows one to wonder without obstruction from the living room through the family room and into the kitchen. Upstairs, the massive masters suite allows one to escape into solitude. Fenced in back yard.



