Clayton County, GA
11972 Red Ivy Lane
Last updated July 5 2019 at 3:06 PM

11972 Red Ivy Lane

11972 Red Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11972 Red Ivy Lane, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have any available units?
11972 Red Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 11972 Red Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11972 Red Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11972 Red Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11972 Red Ivy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have a pool?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11972 Red Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11972 Red Ivy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
