All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 11957 Fairway Overlook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
11957 Fairway Overlook
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

11957 Fairway Overlook

11957 Fairway Overlook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11957 Fairway Overlook, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Well-maintained traditional ranch 3 bed/2 bath split floor plan Hardwood/laminate throughout entire home Recently updated country kitchen w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash, & gas cooking Convenient pantry and cupboards fitted w/ hide-away built-ins Master bedroom walk-in closet also complete w/ hand-fashioned built-ins Decked-out laundry room w/washer & dryer Screened-in porch Fenced-in backyard adorned w/beautiful landscaping Newer systems include: roof w/ architectural shingles & HVAC All interior paint done within the past year HOA includes clubhouse, swimming pool, & tennis.
Well-maintained traditional ranch 3 bed/2 bath split floor plan Hardwood/laminate throughout entire home Recently updated country kitchen w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash, & gas cooking Convenient pantry and cupboards fitted w/ hide-away built-ins Master bedroom walk-in closet also complete w/ hand-fashioned built-ins Decked-out laundry room w/washer & dryer Screened-in porch Fenced-in backyard adorned w/beautiful landscaping Newer systems include: roof w/ architectural shingles & HVAC All interior paint done within the past year HOA includes clubhouse, swimming pool, & tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have any available units?
11957 Fairway Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 11957 Fairway Overlook have?
Some of 11957 Fairway Overlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11957 Fairway Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
11957 Fairway Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11957 Fairway Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook offers parking.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook has a pool.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have accessible units?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook has accessible units.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 11957 Fairway Overlook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11957 Fairway Overlook has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College