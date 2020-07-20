All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
11823 Harbour Town Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11823 Harbour Town Pkwy

11823 Harbour Town Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11823 Harbour Town Parkway, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,334 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security

(RLNE4712365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have any available units?
11823 Harbour Town Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have?
Some of 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Harbour Town Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy offers parking.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have a pool?
No, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11823 Harbour Town Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College