Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM
1155 Brookstone Rd
1155 Brookstone Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1155 Brookstone Road, Clayton County, GA 30349
GAMLS lockbox on front door, agent must be at showing. applications on website, new flooring, no carpet. newer paint, upgraded kitchen. ceiling fans, large owners suite, very nice will not last,
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have any available units?
1155 Brookstone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 1155 Brookstone Rd have?
Some of 1155 Brookstone Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1155 Brookstone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Brookstone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Brookstone Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd offer parking?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have a pool?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have accessible units?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Brookstone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Brookstone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Brookstone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
