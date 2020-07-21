All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1128 Reynolds Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1128 Reynolds Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

1128 Reynolds Court

1128 Reynolds Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1128 Reynolds Court, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Reynolds Court have any available units?
1128 Reynolds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1128 Reynolds Court currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Reynolds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Reynolds Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Reynolds Court is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court offer parking?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court have a pool?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court have accessible units?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Reynolds Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Reynolds Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College