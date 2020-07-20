Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1091 Mary Lee Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1091 Mary Lee Ct
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1091 Mary Lee Ct
1091 Mary Lee Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1091 Mary Lee Court, Clayton County, GA 30296
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Master on main with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Great open floor plan. Awesome kitchen with separate dining room.
You will love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have any available units?
1091 Mary Lee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 1091 Mary Lee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Mary Lee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Mary Lee Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1091 Mary Lee Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Mary Lee Ct offers parking.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Mary Lee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have a pool?
No, 1091 Mary Lee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have accessible units?
No, 1091 Mary Lee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 Mary Lee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1091 Mary Lee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1091 Mary Lee Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
