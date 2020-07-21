All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

820 Waterbury Court

820 Waterbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

820 Waterbury Court, Clarkston, GA 30021

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,082 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5191691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Waterbury Court have any available units?
820 Waterbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 820 Waterbury Court have?
Some of 820 Waterbury Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Waterbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
820 Waterbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Waterbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Waterbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 820 Waterbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 820 Waterbury Court offers parking.
Does 820 Waterbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Waterbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Waterbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 820 Waterbury Court has a pool.
Does 820 Waterbury Court have accessible units?
No, 820 Waterbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Waterbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Waterbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Waterbury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Waterbury Court has units with air conditioning.
