3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave

3986 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021 Clarkston
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great starter home with oversized Bedrooms, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and great backyard. Great location & quiet neighborhood. Convenient access to I-285, Your Dekalb Farmer's Market, Decatur & Tucker. Hurry this won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
