Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave

3986 East Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3986 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great starter home with oversized Bedrooms, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and great backyard. Great location & quiet neighborhood. Convenient access to I-285, Your Dekalb Farmer's Market, Decatur & Tucker. Hurry this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have any available units?
3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
Is 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave offer parking?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have a pool?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3986 E Ponce De Leon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

