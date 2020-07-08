All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

3492 Andrew Jackson Dr

3492 Andrew Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3492 Andrew Jackson Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3bed, 2ba home with a nice backyard, nice sunroom, and storage shed. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have any available units?
3492 Andrew Jackson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
Is 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3492 Andrew Jackson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr offer parking?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have a pool?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have accessible units?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3492 Andrew Jackson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

