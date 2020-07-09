All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

1350 Brockett Pl

1350 Brockett Place · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Brockett Place, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$ 1,025 – 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in the City of Clarkston w/ additional sunroom & in quiet community!

Available Immediately!

Beautiful condo with roommate floor plan. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Bright and spacious living room with fireplace and additional sunroom. The entire house is carpeted. Spacious and well equipped kitchen w/ newer appliances.There are also 2 reserved parking spot.The place is in a quiet small community.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

David | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3551 - Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Brockett Pl have any available units?
1350 Brockett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 1350 Brockett Pl have?
Some of 1350 Brockett Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Brockett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Brockett Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Brockett Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Brockett Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Brockett Pl offers parking.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Brockett Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl have a pool?
No, 1350 Brockett Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl have accessible units?
No, 1350 Brockett Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Brockett Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Brockett Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Brockett Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

