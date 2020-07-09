1350 Brockett Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

$ 1,025 – 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in the City of Clarkston w/ additional sunroom & in quiet community!



Available Immediately!



Beautiful condo with roommate floor plan. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Bright and spacious living room with fireplace and additional sunroom. The entire house is carpeted. Spacious and well equipped kitchen w/ newer appliances.There are also 2 reserved parking spot.The place is in a quiet small community.



David | LEO

678-685-9932

(404) 997-3551 - Agent cell #

.

