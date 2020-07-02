All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:00 PM

909 Pin Oak Place

909 Pin Oak Plc · (678) 929-9961
Location

909 Pin Oak Plc, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,945

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Pin Oak Place have any available units?
909 Pin Oak Place has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 909 Pin Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
909 Pin Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Pin Oak Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Pin Oak Place is pet friendly.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place offer parking?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not offer parking.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place have a pool?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Pin Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Pin Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 909 Pin Oak Place?
Add a Message
