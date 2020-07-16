All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

7440 Bells Ferry Rd

7440 Bells Ferry Road · (706) 817-0391
Location

7440 Bells Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Lake Allatoona - ground level bungalow - - Property Id: 111031

Lake Allatoona
Ground Level Bungalow 2-bedroom 1- bath, vaulted ceilings, private driveway, extra large deck; up-graded appliances, washer/dryer in unit, front and back porch, extra parking for work trucks, cars, motor home or boat, Publix within 1.5 miles, Super Walmart with 1.8 miles. Lake Allatoona 1 minute away
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111031
Property Id 111031

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5876856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have any available units?
7440 Bells Ferry Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have?
Some of 7440 Bells Ferry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Bells Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Bells Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Bells Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd offers parking.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have a pool?
No, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7440 Bells Ferry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7440 Bells Ferry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
