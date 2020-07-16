7440 Bells Ferry Rd

Amenities
Lake Allatoona - ground level bungalow - - Property Id: 111031
Lake Allatoona
Ground Level Bungalow 2-bedroom 1- bath, vaulted ceilings, private driveway, extra large deck; up-graded appliances, washer/dryer in unit, front and back porch, extra parking for work trucks, cars, motor home or boat, Publix within 1.5 miles, Super Walmart with 1.8 miles. Lake Allatoona 1 minute away
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111031
Property Id 111031
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5876856)