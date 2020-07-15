All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 7302 Carriage Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
7302 Carriage Creek Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

7302 Carriage Creek Road

7302 Carriage Creek Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7302 Carriage Creek Road, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7302 Carriage Creek Road Woodstock GA · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Home in Woodstock Cherokee County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,938 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This re

(RLNE5846335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have any available units?
7302 Carriage Creek Road has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7302 Carriage Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Carriage Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Carriage Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Carriage Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road offer parking?
No, 7302 Carriage Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Carriage Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 7302 Carriage Creek Road has a pool.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 7302 Carriage Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 Carriage Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Carriage Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7302 Carriage Creek Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7302 Carriage Creek Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity