All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 6476 Victory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
6476 Victory Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

6476 Victory Drive

6476 Victory Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6476 Victory Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,927 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5789289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6476 Victory Drive have any available units?
6476 Victory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 6476 Victory Drive have?
Some of 6476 Victory Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6476 Victory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6476 Victory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6476 Victory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6476 Victory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 6476 Victory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6476 Victory Drive offers parking.
Does 6476 Victory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6476 Victory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6476 Victory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6476 Victory Drive has a pool.
Does 6476 Victory Drive have accessible units?
No, 6476 Victory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6476 Victory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6476 Victory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6476 Victory Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6476 Victory Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College