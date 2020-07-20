647 Royal Crest Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome Home! Must view this home located in Holly Commons Swim Community.Shows like new. Open concept with beautiful hardwood floors. Chef island kitchen open to great room with fireplace. Big closets in all bedrooms! Private backyard paradise with flowerbeds. HOA includes maintenance of front yards and amenities.