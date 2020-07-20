647 Royal Crest Ct

Welcome Home! Must view this home located in Holly Commons Swim Community.Shows like new. Open concept with beautiful hardwood floors. Chef island kitchen open to great room with fireplace. Big closets in all bedrooms! Private backyard paradise with flowerbeds. HOA includes maintenance of front yards and amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
