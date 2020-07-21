All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 625 Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
625 Bluff Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

625 Bluff Drive

625 Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

625 Bluff Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,486 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5661309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Bluff Drive have any available units?
625 Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 625 Bluff Drive have?
Some of 625 Bluff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 625 Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 625 Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 625 Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 Bluff Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College