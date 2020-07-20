All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 6130 Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
6130 Brook Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

6130 Brook Lane

6130 Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6130 Brook Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 Brook Lane have any available units?
6130 Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
Is 6130 Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6130 Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6130 Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6130 Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6130 Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 6130 Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6130 Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 6130 Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6130 Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6130 Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College