Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
507 Hollow Ct
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

507 Hollow Ct

507 Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Hollow Court, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Hollow Ct have any available units?
507 Hollow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 507 Hollow Ct have?
Some of 507 Hollow Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Hollow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
507 Hollow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Hollow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Hollow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 507 Hollow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 507 Hollow Ct offers parking.
Does 507 Hollow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Hollow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Hollow Ct have a pool?
No, 507 Hollow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 507 Hollow Ct have accessible units?
No, 507 Hollow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Hollow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Hollow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Hollow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Hollow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
