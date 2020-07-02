All apartments in Cherokee County
426 Royal Oak Drive
Last updated March 2 2020

426 Royal Oak Drive

426 Royal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

426 Royal Oak Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
New Listing! New Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Private backyard. Corner Lot. Front yard maintenance is included. Swim and Tennis Community is included. Convenience location. Pets are now allowed but only small pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have any available units?
426 Royal Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 426 Royal Oak Drive have?
Some of 426 Royal Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Royal Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 Royal Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Royal Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Royal Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 426 Royal Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Royal Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 426 Royal Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 Royal Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Royal Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Royal Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Royal Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
