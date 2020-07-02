426 Royal Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

New Listing! New Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Private backyard. Corner Lot. Front yard maintenance is included. Swim and Tennis Community is included. Convenience location. Pets are now allowed but only small pets!